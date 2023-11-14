Former Pocket Aces creative director alleges similarities in Google’s new Mr. India ad and his animated video from June ’23

The Mr. India ad – made by FCB Ulka – hit devices in November 2023.
A former creative director from content company Pocket Aces has alleged uncanny frame-by-frame similarities between Google’s new Mr. India ad and an animated video he posted as a Reel on his Instagram account in June 2023.
The Google India ad stars actor Anil Kapoor reprising his role as Mr. India from the 1987 eponymous movie. The ad in question is the fourth one showing the actor promoting the Pixel 8 smartphone. FCB Ulka, a creative advertising agency, made the ads.
The two videos in question follow a similar script – a potential tenant is shown a home with the promise of a sea view. However, there is nothing but buildings in clear sight from the balcony.
What differs between the ad and the animated video is the tool used to spot the sea. Google India uses the zoom feature in the new Pixel 8 smartphone, and the animated video uses a pair of binoculars to glimpse the sea.
“It flows exactly the same way that my story flows. The shot composition, storyboard as well. Even the expression the character makes as she tries to find the sea-view are the exact same! It doesn’t stop there. The final reveal, the final zoom-in to the sea is done the same way,” writes AK (?/100) (the former Pocket Aces creative director) on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“I have not been contacted about this video nor am I credited. In fact, a friend saw the Google ad and reached out to me because it looked so similar,” he further adds in the thread and has tagged Google India, FCB Ulka for a response.