Fortune celebrates ‘Roti Ki Mehnat’ in latest TVC

The new ad highlights the convenience of the easy-to-knead atta that helps its consumers keep up with their busy lifestyle.
Adani Wilmar has launched a new TV commercial spotlighting the ease and convenience that Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta brings to the lives of families, reinforcing the brand’s message of Roti Ki Mehnat. It highlights the product's qualities like absorbing more water.
The TVC narrative features a working woman who returns home after a demanding day. It shows a tale of harmonious synergy and bonding between a young working couple as the woman crafts perfect rotis using the easy-to-knead Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta. The man breaks a chunk of the roti to feed his wife depicting the bond that modern couples share, supporting each other's aspirations and sharing responsibilities.
The campaign will be extended across digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
Speaking about the TVC, Vineeth Viswambharan, associate vice president, marketing and sales, Adani Wilmar, said, "Over the years, we have come to better understand our consumers and their lives, as well as the role that Fortune plays in their lives. We seek to make their lives a little easier through a perfectly ground atta that is easy to knead and makes delicious soft rotis. This film is a labour of love, a tribute to the lives of those we serve. We hope it will touch you, the way it touched us."
Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South, added, "While contemplating the product proposition of a flour that effortlessly binds, we recognised the irony: easy to knead, yet hard-earned. This reflects the daily struggle of numerous Indian middle-class families, where couples toil tirelessly, whether in the workplace or as homemakers, just to put bread on the family table. This ad is an ode to such working-class heroes."