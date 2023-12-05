Fortune celebrates ‘Roti Ki Mehnat’ in latest TVC

Speaking about the TVC, Vineeth Viswambharan, associate vice president, marketing and sales, Adani Wilmar, said, "Over the years, we have come to better understand our consumers and their lives, as well as the role that Fortune plays in their lives. We seek to make their lives a little easier through a perfectly ground atta that is easy to knead and makes delicious soft rotis. This film is a labour of love, a tribute to the lives of those we serve. We hope it will touch you, the way it touched us."