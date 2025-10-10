Fortune introduces new health focused cooking oil innovation

Fortune Sunflower Oil, an edible oil brands under AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar), has rolled out a new proposition highlighting its ‘17% less oil absorption’ innovation. The launch is supported by a regional TVC campaign across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, created by Ogilvy, and will extend to digital platforms and redesigned product packs.

The commercials portray everyday dining moments where oily food leaves hands greasy — before introducing Fortune Sunflower Oil as the solution that delivers lighter, healthier meals. The product’s new formulation, now available in 840g pouch and 5L jar packs, aims to connect directly with health-conscious consumers at the point of purchase.

The campaign, launched first in southern markets, reflects the brand’s focus on regions that value both rich culinary traditions and evolving preferences for healthier cooking.

Mukesh Mishra, joint president – sales & marketing, AWL Agri Business, said: “At Fortune, we’ve always been committed to offering products that blend quality, taste, and health. With our new ‘17% less oil absorption’ proposition, we are addressing a vital consumer need for lighter, healthier cooking without compromising on taste. Through our latest TVC and integrated digital campaign, we aim to connect with southern markets, where rich food traditions and health consciousness go hand-in-hand.”

The communication will run across TV, digital, and on-ground activations, with the messaging also integrated into packaging design.

With this new innovation, Fortune Sunflower Oil strengthens its leadership in the edible oil category, combining science, consumer insight, and everyday wellness to promote mindful cooking.