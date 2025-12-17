Fortune Plus Soyabean Oil’s new TVC focuses on day-long freshness

Fortune Plus Soyabean Oil has released a new television commercial centred on the theme of food freshness and the longstanding cultural emphasis on eating meals that are made and consumed fresh. The film uses a humorous lens to contrast a mother’s familiar advice with the role of cooking oil in maintaining the quality of food over time.

The campaign draws on the observation that cooked meals often lose freshness or taste when prepared with oils that do not retain aroma or nutritional value for long. The TVC positions Fortune Plus Soyabean Oil as an option designed to preserve food quality for extended periods, mentioning the inclusion of tokko-ferol, described as a natural antioxidant.

Talking about the campaign, Jignesh Shah, head – media & digital, AWL Agri Business, said: “Mothers have always stressed on the importance of eating fresh food. With this campaign, we wanted to bring that advice to life, showing that the right choice of cooking oil can help families enjoy meals that stay delicious, nutritious and fresh for longer periods.”

The TVC underscores the product’s stated focus on maintaining taste and freshness across meals that may be packed for lunch or consumed later in the day. The narrative aims to reflect a common household concern around food losing quality over time.