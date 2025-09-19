foundit releases “Boss Aaj Kal” brand film with Jasprit Bumrah

foundit, a jobs and talent platform, has released its new brand film “Boss Aaj Kal”, featuring cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The short video highlights how access to the right opportunities can empower employees and change the way bosses engage with them.

Using humour and a modern visual style, the campaign focuses on how foundit aims to give today’s workforce an advantage in a fast-changing talent landscape. The film will be shown across digital and social media platforms.







“In today’s AI-powered workplace, finding the right opportunity at the right time is crucial. Jasprit Bumrah’s precision and speed perfectly mirror our approach to delivering relevant jobs through our advanced jobs platform,” said Anupama Bhimrajka.

Why this brand film

The campaign builds on foundit’s brand story. Earlier this year, the company signed Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador, noting his focus, precision, and ability to deliver under pressure — qualities aligned with foundit’s mission.

The film continues this momentum, reflecting the platform’s efforts to provide job seekers in Asia and the Middle East with tools and AI-powered job recommendations.

By combining Bumrah’s persona with a light, relatable storyline, the campaign underlines foundit’s positioning as a partner for professionals navigating a competitive job market.

Since rebranding from Monster in 2022 and launching its renewed platform in 2023, foundit has worked to make career discovery more efficient and personalised.