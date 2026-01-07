Foxtale taps Himesh Reshammiya for fourth birthday campaign

Skincare brand Foxtale has released a new digital campaign titled ‘TAN-doori Days’ to mark its fourth anniversary, featuring musician and actor Himesh Reshammiya.

The film draws on Reshammiya’s pop-culture legacy, referencing his track Tandoori Nights and internet-era memes, while placing skincare—specifically tan removal—at the centre of the narrative. The campaign leans into parody, blending exaggerated gym sequences, familiar catchphrases and self-referential humour.

Reshammiya appears in a stylised avatar inspired by his on-screen persona, playing up recognisable visual and verbal cues that have circulated widely across social media over the years. The film positions itself as entertainment-led content rather than a conventional product demonstration.

The campaign continues Foxtale’s recent pattern of working with well-known cultural figures, following earlier collaborations with Orry, Shalini Passi and Neena Gupta. This anniversary outing focuses on nostalgia-driven humour aimed at digital-native audiences familiar with meme culture.

Released as part of Foxtale’s annual birthday sale window, the campaign is designed primarily for digital and social platforms, where it relies on recognisability and shareability rather than explanatory messaging.