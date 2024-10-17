From finish line to stairs: Nike's new ad shows marathon aftermath

Athletic footwear and apparel company Nike’s rolled out its latest ad, Stairs, which taps into the raw post-marathon experience with humour and relatability.

As part of its Winning Isn’t Comfortable campaign, the 30-second ad shows a series of runners limping awkwardly downstairs and across streets, clearly struggling from the aftermath of a marathon.

Conceptualised and made by Wieden+Kennedy, the scenes in the spot reflect the muscle soreness and exhaustion that every runner can relate to after completing the gruelling 26 miles.

The brand uses a documentary-like, smartphone-style video approach, capturing people as they wince and brace themselves against handrails, embodying the pain that follows marathon races. The universal feeling of sore legs resonates with both seasoned marathoners and casual joggers, adding a layer of empathy to the campaign.

The ad incorporates Scottish hard rock band Nazareth’s 1976 track Love Hurts, which plays from a taxi’s radio, reinforcing the humorous yet painful theme. The scene cuts to a radio announcer who dedicates the song to “everyone who ran the marathon yesterday,” adding that the ad celebrates runners of all kinds.

Without showing anyone actually running, Nike sums up the shared experience of post-race discomfort, driving home the message that “winning doesn’t always feel like winning.”

Coinciding with the marathon season, running from September to December 2024 in cities like Berlin, Chicago, New York, and more, the ad aims to connect with runners worldwide. As these major races take place, Nike’s campaign feels particularly timely, tapping into the current mindset of athletes pushing their limits.

The tagline, Winning Isn’t Comfortable, highlights the idea that success often comes with a price, but it’s a price worth paying. Nike’s approach contrasts with other, more aspirational campaigns, offering a more grounded and humanising portrayal of victory.

Targeted specifically at runners, Nike’s spot on earlier installments from its Winning Isn’t Comfortable campaign, such as Morning, Sunshine, and Joy which were launched in September 2024. All of these ads share a common theme: celebrating the physical and mental challenges that runners face worldwide.

Each ad focusses on the daily grind, endurance, and often overlooked struggles, bringing attention to the reality behind the sport.

Nike had also released an ad campaign during the Paralympics 2024 titled Winning Is Winning, which received mixed reviews from people. People often view the Olympics and Paralympics as a spectacle that unites people, but the brand's message of athletes wanting to win at all costs did not resonate with viewers.

Some applauded the ad for celebrating the achievements of Paralympic athletes and questioning the conventional notion of victory. Others criticised the ad for its hostility toward good sportsmanship and for sending the message that athletes should want to win at all costs.