Winning isn’t for everyone, says Nike’s new Olympics ad

The campaign has mostly received rave reviews from fans, but not everyone is on board with the message. Notably, Kevin Durant was left out of the ad, prompting him to voice his displeasure on Instagram. Durant tagged Nike, questioning, "@nike tell me, Am I a bad person?????" and shared nostalgic photos of past Olympic teams with captions like, “Been wit yall every step of the way @nike” and “Even during the quarantine Olympics @nike.”