Winning isn’t for everyone, says Nike’s new Olympics ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Voiced by Willem Dafoe, the ad breaks down what it means to be great.
Nike has pushed the envelope with its latest Olympics campaign, Winning Isn’t For Everyone, a bold statement that dives into the raw, unfiltered drive necessary to be the best. Teaming up with their long-time creative partners at Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Nike's new campaign is sure to turn heads and ignite debates.
The star-studded lineup features iconic athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams, and Olympians who are set to dazzle in Paris later this month, including LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sha’Carri Richardson, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and A’ja Wilson. At the heart of the campaign is a striking hero film, showcasing these athletes at the top of their game, with their fierce determination on full display. Narrated by the unmistakable Willem Dafoe, the film’s monologue dares viewers to question the very nature of greatness.
Here’s a taste of Dafoe’s provocative narration:
"Am I a bad person? Tell me. Am I? I'm single-minded. I'm deceptive. I'm obsessive. I'm selfish. Does that make me a bad person? Am I a bad person? Am I? I have no empathy. I don't respect you. I'm never satisfied. I have an obsession with power...I'm irrational. I have zero remorse. I have no sense of compassion. I'm delusional. I'm maniacal. You think I'm a bad person? Tell me. Tell me. Tell me. Tell me."
These words, which could easily describe a villain, are juxtaposed with clips of athletes pushing their limits, making it clear that such traits are often the bedrock of their success. The dramatic tone crescendos alongside the visuals, hammering home the point that greatness demands a ruthless edge.
The campaign has mostly received rave reviews from fans, but not everyone is on board with the message. Notably, Kevin Durant was left out of the ad, prompting him to voice his displeasure on Instagram. Durant tagged Nike, questioning, "@nike tell me, Am I a bad person?????" and shared nostalgic photos of past Olympic teams with captions like, “Been wit yall every step of the way @nike” and “Even during the quarantine Olympics @nike.”
This public display has fans rallying around Durant, interpreting his posts as a sign of feeling overlooked. Durant, who inked a lifetime deal with Nike in 2023 and has been with the brand since 2007, clearly felt the sting of omission.
With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games kicking off on 26 July, Nike’s campaign has certainly stirred the pot, challenging viewers to rethink what it means to be a champion.
Nike has done something similar in the past as well, though. In 1996 Olympic Summer Games, Nike unveiled its 'You don't win silver, you lose gold' campaign. It immediately made an impact with the campaign being both celebrated and critiqued. The idea was to spark conversations, and it did.