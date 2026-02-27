From Mahindra to RE: How KRAFTON is building brands into gameplay

In a world where attention is currency, the road to relevance for brands might just begin in a digital battleground.

Riding on the heels of previous auto integrations—such as the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV and Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme 160R 4V—KRAFTON India recently collaborated with Royal Enfield to introduce two of India’s most iconic motorcycles—the Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650—into Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) through an in-game integration.

The partnership is part of the BGMI 4.2 update that allows players to ride these motorcycles inside the game. The ad campaign features an RE Continental GT 650 being built in collaboration with a Delhi-based custom builder, TNT Motorcycles.

"The build you see has been based on a GT 650. It has been finished in a distressed finish. The idea was to show a heavily armoured motorcycle which can actually withstand a battle in the game," says Naveen Nandal, co-founder of TNT Motorcycles.

The custom-built motorcycle, with "its picatinny rails, armoured plating, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres", fuses the two realms of digital gaming and physical lifestyle.

"The idea was to take a real-world motorcycle and reimagine it into something that feels natural in the BGMI universe," says Shyam Deshpande, Art Director, KRAFTON India.

According to Aseem Pawar, customs specialist, Royal Enfield, the brief was simple: "It wasn't just about making a cosmetic showpiece. It was about building a bike that's been through a tough battleground."

"This bike is full of Easter eggs which are derived from the elements of the game. You need to go around; you need to dig deep to realise what those are. For example, one of the primary things would be the pan and the helmet and so many other things."

Last year, KRAFTON India had collaborated with Mahindra to integrate a Mahindra BE 6 Electric Origin SUV in BGMI. It allowed the players to unlock exclusive in-game items, events, and contests, with a chance to win a BE6 car.

Besides this, the Mahindra BE 6 Exchange Centre was established, enabling players who completed missions to earn "Nitro Wheels" (exchange tokens). These tokens could then be redeemed for various rewards, including the Protective Vanguard Suit, Mahindra Event Crate, and Mahindra Space Gifts.

The gaming company also launched a "phygital" collaboration with Hero MotoCorp featuring its Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R motorcycles. This included real-world, limited-edition BGMI-branded motorcycles with exclusive decals.

By integrating brands into gameplay instead of relying on disruptive advertisements, KRAFTON ensures a smooth user experience while minimising potential backlash from players. Furthermore, these collaborations demonstrate that aligning with local brands firmly establishes the game within Indian pop culture, fostering a distinct identity amid a saturated market.

These partnerships highlight how gaming platforms are evolving into influential arenas for brand storytelling and engagement, particularly among younger Indian audiences.

The global gaming market generated around $183 billion in revenue in 2024, according to industry reports. However, despite a relatively small market share, India is home to one of the world's largest gaming communities globally.