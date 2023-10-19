From Pandals to doorsteps, Zomato delivers the taste of Pujo

Although Zomato can't bring the entirety of a Pujo Pandal to them—the dazzling décor, the artisanal craftsmanship of the statues, the dhunuchi dance, the beats of the dhak, the sound of conch shells, the late-night adda sessions, or the unending throngs of people in traditional lal shaari or dhuti kurta—the ad reassures us that, for those missing out on the festive spirit, it can still deliver a taste of Pujo's joy and celebration directly to their doorstep.