From Zepto to BigBasket, Q-comm platforms are heroing mango itself

Long revered as the ‘king of fruits’, mangoes hold a special place in Indian hearts and homes. More than just a summer staple, they represent indulgence, nostalgia, and celebration. As the world’s largest producer of mangoes, contributing nearly 43–50% globally, India's cultural and economic relationship with the fruit runs deep.

Major brands such as Maaza, Slice, Frooti, and Mango Bite have built entire brand identities around the mango for decades. Their ads aren’t just about the fruit—they’re about what it feels like to enjoy one. Taglines like Har Mausam Aam capture the emotional essence of mangoes, invoking warmth, comfort, and childhood memories of juicy summer afternoons.

But here’s the catch: while mango-inspired products have long been at the forefront of ads, the fruit itself has rarely been the star in these ads.

That’s finally changing.

Quick commerce and grocery delivery platforms are now turning the spotlight directly onto mangoes, not as a flavour, but as the hero.

Take BigBasket, for instance. Their recent campaign promotes the availability of chemical-free mangoes, delivered fresh to your doorstep within minutes.





Zepto, on the other hand, has taken a more playful route. Through meme marketing, they’re tapping into mango mania by humorously highlighting how inseparable mangoes are from the Indian summer experience.



The brand also released a small animated film that discusses the nostalgia we all associate with summers and mangoes. The film showcases how the fruit was an integral part of most of our childhood memories.

Amazon Fresh has launched a comprehensive Instagram campaign focused on mangoes. The brand’s Instagram account features everything from mango recipes and tips for selecting the best mangoes to special discounts on the fruit.

Last year, Amazon.in initiated the conversation with its #DeliverTheLove campaign, celebrating India's emotional connection with mangoes.

Swiggy Instamart, in 2024, launched a groundbreaking print advertising campaign in Mumbai to celebrate the mango season. The campaign stood out by infusing the front page of The Times of India newspaper with the scent of fresh mangoes, creating a unique multisensory experience for readers.

As mangoes become the ‘main character’ in these new-age campaigns, it’s clear that brands are finally waking up to a simple truth: sometimes, the fruit doesn’t need to be turned into something else to be loved—it already is.