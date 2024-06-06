Swiggy Instamart and Havas Media India unveil a mango-scented front-page newspaper ad on TOI

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims to enhance the sensory appeal of mangoes, making the online shopping experience immersive.
Swiggy Instamart, a quick commerce delivery platform, recently captured the essence of summer by capitalising on the popularity of mangoes through a print campaign. Partnering with its media agency, Havas Media India, Swiggy Instamart unveiled a mango-scented front-page newspaper ad on the Times of India (TOI).
On Sunday, June 2, 2024, TOI readers across Mumbai came across one-of-a-kind mango-scented front-page newspaper ad from Swiggy Instamart. The ad featured vivid visuals of mangoes and a copy that stated, “Read this ad with your nose”.
Swiggy Instamart’s campaign aims to enhance the sensory appeal of mangoes, making the online shopping experience immersive.
TOI circulated approximately 800,000 copies of the special edition across Mumbai. The Page 1 and 2 jacket ad quickly became the talk of the town, capturing the attention of a massive audience and generating widespread acclaim on social media platforms.
Ashwath Swaminathan, CGMO, Swiggy, shared, "With this campaign, we wanted to go beyond traditional advertising and create a sensory experience that ignites the senses and brings the joy of mango season directly to our customers. By tapping into the powerful concept of Olfactory, we're able to evoke the essence of fresh mangoes, but also help users fix their cravings in an instant by ordering on Swiggy Instamart."
Mayur Hola, VP- Brand, Swiggy, said, “We grew up peeling off scented strips on perfume ads in magazines. We also grew up welcoming summer and the glorious mango aroma it fills the house with. So, this season the team decided to combine these two nostalgic sampattis and bring them together on the front page of the newspaper. It took a village to grow this mango (ad). Thanks to Havas Media India, Times of India and team Swiggy Instamart for working together to bring this simple and fresh piece onto our tables.”
Uday Mohan, chief operating officer, Havas Media India, said, “This campaign is a testament to the power of print in creating impactful messaging. By combining the sensory appeal of scent with the visual impact of print, we were able to create a truly meaningful experience that resonated with the audience. This creative idea ticked the right boxes for it leveraged the cultural nuances of merging seasonality with Mumbai’s love for mangoes and it hit all the right notes. The positive feedback received reaffirms our commitment to innovation. Our longstanding association with Swiggy is built on the trust they have placed in us to consistently deliver exceptional results and we shall continue to push the boundaries of creativity in all our collaborations.”