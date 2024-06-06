Swiggy Instamart and Havas Media India unveil a mango-scented front-page newspaper ad on TOI

Uday Mohan, chief operating officer, Havas Media India, said, “This campaign is a testament to the power of print in creating impactful messaging. By combining the sensory appeal of scent with the visual impact of print, we were able to create a truly meaningful experience that resonated with the audience. This creative idea ticked the right boxes for it leveraged the cultural nuances of merging seasonality with Mumbai’s love for mangoes and it hit all the right notes. The positive feedback received reaffirms our commitment to innovation. Our longstanding association with Swiggy is built on the trust they have placed in us to consistently deliver exceptional results and we shall continue to push the boundaries of creativity in all our collaborations.”