Gajraj Rao shares interest in directing ad films; playfully jabs at Cannes

Renowned actor Gajraj Rao, known for his roles in numerous ad films such as Swiggy, Licious, Pepsi Sting, and Google, is now seeking to leverage his direction skills for brands and creative directors.
Rao recently expressed this interest through a LinkedIn post, indicating his enthusiasm for directing ad films in addition to acting.
In his post, Rao addressed clients and agency creative directors, stating, "Dear clients and agency creative directors. While intriguing acting projects coming my way, directing ad films every now and then gives me unlimited joy. So, if you’ve got a project for me, don’t be shy!"
Rao, who gained recognition for his performance in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan," also commented on the Cannes awards in a light-hearted manner. He noted, "I promise I’m not chasing Cannes awards for consumer brand commercials- I find stratification in delivering numbers for your brand in the market."
Rao has established Codered Films, a company that has collaborated with brands such as Britannia, Swiggy Instamart, and Hyundai Motor India, as per the information available on Instagram.