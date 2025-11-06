GAPs latest campaign inspires togetherness through fashion and song

Gap has introduced its 2025 holiday campaign, Give Your Gift, which focuses on the power of individuality and togetherness. The campaign uses music, fashion, and storytelling to highlight how sharing one’s unique “gift” strengthens community bonds.

Anchored by a reimagined version of Miley Cyrus’ The Climb, the film is directed by Bethany Vargas and photographed by Bjorn Iooss, the duo behind Gap’s Better in Denim campaign. The rendition is performed by London-based artist SIENNA SPIRO, joined by a multigenerational choir aged 8 to 72.

“This campaign extends our platform of uplifting creators and connecting with audiences through music and authentic, multi-generational stories that inspire self-belief across every touchpoint, from social to stores,” said Fabiola Torres, chief marketing officer of Gap brand. “Give Your Gift embodies our marketing strategy: creativity anchored in product, powered by culture, and designed for social connection.”

It's now available in new silhouettes, and heritage fleece apparel reimagined for comfort and versatility. The collection also expands on matching sets, sleepwear, and accessories, emphasising comfort and durability.

The campaign will roll out across digital, video, social, and retail platforms, with stores redesigned around intuitive, category-based layouts that enhance the shopping experience. The Holiday 2025 collection is now available in Gap stores worldwide.