Gautham Vasudev Menon brings romance to redBus' new ad series

On the occasion of the launch, Pallavi Chopra, CMO, redBus, said, “The ad series is strategically crafted to engage our southern Indian audiences, especially the youth. We see that a large chunk of redBus users are aged 25 years or younger and we want to inform these digital first youngsters that redBus offers multiple features beyond bus booking which can make their travel experience so easy and hassle-free. Also, casting both male and female leads reflects our demographics where women are making up a significant and growing segment of consumer base. Keeping this demographic in mind, we purposefully crafted a very fun and banter-filled script, which also showcased our superior products which differentiate redBus and have helped us become one of the largest players in this sector. This positioning reflected in the campaign tagline - ‘Bus yaane redBus’.”