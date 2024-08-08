GCPL's ad spend increases 3.2% y-o-y to reach Rs 330.82 crore in Q1 FY25

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company reported a 41.36% jump in consolidated profit reaching Rs 450.69 crore for the quarter-end June of FY25.
Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on reported a 3.2% increase in advertising and publicity expenses to reach Rs. 330.82 crore in Q1FY25 as compared to Rs. 320.39 crore in Q1FY24.
The FMCG player also reported a 41.36% jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 450.69 crore for the quarter-end June of FY25 benefiting from lower raw material costs.
According to the company, the total revenue from operations in the quarter stood at Rs. 3,331.58 crore as compared to Rs. 3,448.91 crore in the same period last fiscal.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that its total expenses in the first quarter were lower standing at Rs. 2,744.36 crore as compared to Rs. 2,956.36 crore in the year-ago period. It said the cost of raw materials, including packing material consumed, was lower at Rs.1,289.68 crore as against Rs. 1,641.25 crore.
The company further announced that it is entering the pet care business through one of its subsidiaries. "GCPL will invest Rs 500 crore over five years in one of its subsidiary companies," said the company. They also expect a strong double-digit growth for the new business in the next few decades.
GCPL's India business revenue was higher at Rs 2,162.93 crore as compared to Rs 2,005.48 crore in the same period last fiscal.