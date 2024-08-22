GEC ad volumes saw a 6% drop in H1 2024: TAM Adex report

During January-June 2024, a total of 3.3 thousand plus brands were present on Television. ‘HUL’ topped the list in the GEC advertising during January-June 2024. ‘Glaxo Smithkline' was the new entrant among the top 10. ‘Harpic Power Plus 10x Advanced’ was the top brand on GEC. 5 out of the top 10 brands were from ‘HUL’ and the remaining four were from ‘Reckitt’.