GEC ad volumes saw a 6% drop in H1 2024: TAM Adex report

GEC ad volumes saw a 6% drop in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year according to a report by TAM Adex. During both January-June 2024 and January-June 2023, ‘Hindi GEC’ was the leading genre for advertising with a 24% share of ad volumes.
‘BFSI’ sector entered among the top 10 list of sectors during January-June 2024 over January-June 2023. ‘Toilet Soaps’ led the categories during H1, 2024 with a 9% share. ‘Milk Beverages’ category saw the highest increase in ad seconds with a growth of 19%. 125+ categories registered positive growth.
During January-June 2024, a total of 3.3 thousand plus brands were present on Television. ‘HUL’ topped the list in the GEC advertising during January-June 2024. ‘Glaxo Smithkline' was the new entrant among the top 10. ‘Harpic Power Plus 10x Advanced’ was the top brand on GEC. 5 out of the top 10 brands were from ‘HUL’ and the remaining four were from ‘Reckitt’.
The top ten advertisers together added 63% share of GEC ad volumes during January-June 2024. ‘ITC’, ‘Nestle India’ and ‘Glaxo Smithkline’ observed positive rank shifts. ‘Glaxo Smithkline' moved up by four positions in the rankings, securing a place among the top ten.
Top 5 channels genres accounted for more than 65% share of Ad Volumes during both January-June 2024 and January- June 2023.