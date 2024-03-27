Genelia Deshmukh spearheads Ayouthveda's latest campaign, advocating #ExpertKiSunoExperimentMatKaro

Aligning with Ayouthveda’s mission to provide Ayurvedic-backed safe products while actively contributing to the community, Sanchit Sharma, founder of Ayouthveda said, “We want the young generation to discover the essence of Ayurveda with Ayouthveda, where nature's purity meets innovation for youthful skin. We create an experience of the transformative power of Ayurvedic skincare, backed by 40 years of trust and expertise. Every product is a testament to our dedication to safe, non-toxic, and effective skincare. We believe skincare isn't just about beauty; it's about enhancing your overall well-being. We believe in skincare that's as nurturing to your skin as it is to your soul, and with Ayouthveda, our mission is to provide skincare products that promote health, happiness, and confidence."