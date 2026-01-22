Ghadi’s new ad turns everyday Indian life into laundry stories

RSPL Group’s detergent brand Ghadi has released a new campaign film titled Anokhe Desh ke Anokhe Mael. The film centres on everyday moments from across India, using clothing and stains as a lens to reflect daily routines, work, travel and celebrations.

The film moves through familiar settings such as children playing outdoors, crowded local trains, factory floors and festive gatherings. Each scene is shown through garments marked by use, wear and spills, positioning stains as a by-product of everyday living rather than isolated incidents.

By focusing on these ordinary moments, the campaign attempts to mirror the diversity of Indian life, spanning different regions, occupations and social settings. The narrative is built around the idea that daily activities leave visible marks on clothes, which are shaped by how people live, eat and move through their environments.

The campaign closes with a visual metaphor showing multiple garments fitting into a single bucket, suggesting a convergence of varied lives and routines within a shared domestic ritual.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Rahul Gyanchandani, joint managing director, RSPL Group, said: "With Anokhe Desh ke Anokhe Mael, Ghadi reiterates it’s belief in understanding every kind of stain that leaves a mark, not just on clothes, but on the lives of people. It also reflects RSPL Group’s journey with India—one that celebrates the country’s cultural, linguistic, and geographic diversity, and the rich spectrum of colours that represent its people.”

The film continues Ghadi’s long-running focus on positioning laundry as part of everyday Indian life, using familiar settings rather than stylised or aspirational imagery.