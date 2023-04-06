Gigi Hadid dishes out pasta with pals in new Coke advert

Earlier, her pasta cooking video sparked an Absolut and Heinz collaboration for spicy vodka pasta sauce.
American supermodel Gigi Hadid is cooking pasta and memories with her pals in a new Coke spot. Why? Because the carbonated beverage giant believes that food builds and fosters relationships, and makes meal moments magical.
Thus, a global campaign christened ‘A Recipe for Magic’.
A release from the brand says more than 80% of people wish they could share a meal with their loved ones more often. *Over 65% believe that sharing a meal reminds them of the importance of connecting with others.**
It also mentions that the content featuring Hadid and her friends, will launch in select global markets.
Chinese actor and food enthusiast Yang Yang, and Mexican ‘chefluencer’ Oscar Meza, will also bring the campaign to life through TV and social media films, recipe-focussed billboards and more.
“It’s clear that people long for greater connection in today’s hyper-connected world, and a universal insight is that meals have the power to do just that,” said Elif Kaypak, global brand marketing lead, The Coca-Cola Company, in the release.
“Coca-Cola has a rich and storied connection with food, and has established its role as the perfect pairing to meals cooked at home, ordered-in for takeout, or enjoyed in a restaurant. We hope this campaign will encourage our fans to get together and share more than just the food on the table through authentic moments.”
The beverage giant will support the campaign through content from approximately 750 influencers and locally relevant chefs.
“We hope to create a movement where people share their own ‘recipes for magic’,” shared Kaypak. “While Coca-Cola is universal, food is inherently local - so, we’re intentionally featuring a diverse range of cuisines and creators.”
Recently, Hadid received credit for unknowingly fostering a collaboration between vodka giant Absolut and sauce company Heinz for tomato vodka pasta sauce.
In 2020, she posted herself cooking spicy vodka pasta on Instagram. It became one of the trendiest recipes on TikTok and Instagram.
Now, that’s magic.
*Source: Momentum Global Meals Study, 2021, n=1850 “Inexcusables” + See Research, “Coke x Meals x Inclusivity” Qualitative Research prepared for TCCC Human Insights, May 2022
**Source: American Heart Association, October 2022