Gillette India reports 160% Y-o-Y surge in ad and marketing spend for quarter ending June 2024

Gillette India Limited has announced its financial results for the quarter ending 30th June 2024, revealing a notable rise in advertising and sales promotions expenditure, which totalled ₹115.24 crores. This marks a significant 160% increase from ₹44.18 crores reported in the same quarter of the previous year.
The company’s revenue from operations reached ₹645.33 crores, reflecting a growth of 4.18% compared to ₹619.44 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Gillette India also reported a profit before tax of ₹155.23 crores, up from ₹123.64 crores in the previous year's quarter. Net profit for the period stood at ₹115.97 crores, an increase from ₹91.75 crores in the previous year.
This strong financial performance was driven by substantial growth in both the Grooming and Oral Care segments, contributing revenues of ₹519.68 crores and ₹125.65 crores, respectively.