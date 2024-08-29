Gillette India reports 160% Y-o-Y surge in ad and marketing spend for quarter ending June 2024

The company’s revenue from operations reached ₹645.33 crores, reflecting a growth of 4.18% compared to ₹619.44 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Gillette India also reported a profit before tax of ₹155.23 crores, up from ₹123.64 crores in the previous year's quarter. Net profit for the period stood at ₹115.97 crores, an increase from ₹91.75 crores in the previous year.