Global advertising growth to decelerate in 2024 to 5.3% from 5.8%: GroupM forecast

Media Entertainment- The shift to digital in media and entertainment has transformed the industry's ad strategies, business models and value chains. The more these companies embrace DTC models, the more they resemble the tech and social media giants they now compete with. In 2024, advertising is expected to retain its focus on proven IP and sports content. The industry represents 7.4% of total global ad revenue, a figure that would be higher if it included the promotion of titles across studio's owned and operated networks.