Goa Fest Day 2 : Leo Burnett India, FCB Group and Zee Entertainment take the top honours at the Abby One Show Awards

A total of 2 Grand Prix, 18 Gold, 56 Silver, and 70 Bronze Metals were awarded.
FCB Group India won the PR Specialist agency of the year. It won 1 gold metal for STIR- Design Magazine and 3 silver metals. Leo Burnett India was the runner up in the category with 1 Gold metal for Gatorade and 2 silver metals.
Leo Burnett India also emerged as the Technology Specialist Agency of the Year winning 2 silver metals for Gatorade and Oreo. It also won 5 bronze metals. However, FCB Group India won 1 Grand Prix and 1 Gold metal for HDFC bank.
Leo Burnett also became the Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year with 1 gold metal for Lay’s and 1 Silver and 1 bronze metals. It was also the Direct Specialist Agency of the Year with 2 silver and 3 bronze medals. FCB Group came a close second with 1 Grand Prix for STIR- Design Magazine and 1 Silver metal in the category.
Digital Specialist Agency of the Year was Leo Burnett India with 2 gold for Gatorade and Flipkart. It also won 4 silver metals and 2 bronze metals. FCB Group came second with a total of 6 metals in this category including 1 gold metal for HDFC.
The Design specialist agency was FCB Group with 2 bronze metals for Amul and STIR-Design Magazine. Zee Entertainment emerged as the Broadcaster of the year with 2 gold metals for &xplore and ZeeBangla.