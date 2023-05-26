Goafest 2023 Day Two: A Rewind

From the reign of data to who makes a brand, there was a bit of everything.
A cacophony of a mini-Bollywood concert, musings on data, and the many ways of creativity and brand building; welcome to the second day of Goafest 2023.
Playback singers Divya Kumar and Asees Kaur kicked off the event belting some of their and the Hindi film industry’s most popular songs in recent memory.
Following them – not to sing – were Rajdeep Sardesai of India Today Television, Comscore’s Geet Lulla, Pankaj Krishna of Chrome DM, and Salil Kumar of the India Today Group.
They concluded that real-time data will become the currency of the future. And this data will become even more valuable than the weekly television data one receives right now. They also discussed that the industry will need to figure out ways to monetise social content.
And staying with the data, another session in the day offered predictions about this calendar year. In a panel of Madison’s Vikram Sakhuja, Nestle India’s Chandan Mukherjee, Priyanka Gill of Good Glamm Group, Ravi Santhanam from HDFC, and Make My Trip’s Vipul Prakash, CDPs or Customer Data Platforms were pegged the future. And then taking these CDPs and connecting them to other platforms to foster partnerships is what one should and will do this year.
While data saw its glory days, another panel touched upon the many ways a brand is built. Rajdeepak Das of Leo Burnett, FilterCopy’s Shreya Agarwal, L’Oreal’s Smruthi Rajagopalan, and influencer Prableen Kaur Bhomrah discussed how agencies, content creators, and influencers make brands, and along with the creativity, the responsibilities that come with it.