Goafest 2023 Day Two: A Rewind

And staying with the data, another session in the day offered predictions about this calendar year. In a panel of Madison’s Vikram Sakhuja, Nestle India’s Chandan Mukherjee, Priyanka Gill of Good Glamm Group, Ravi Santhanam from HDFC, and Make My Trip’s Vipul Prakash, CDPs or Customer Data Platforms were pegged the future. And then taking these CDPs and connecting them to other platforms to foster partnerships is what one should and will do this year.