Goafest 2023 unveils agenda and speaker line-up

The 3-day symposium will see over 60 prestigious global and Indian speakers across 20 power-packed knowledge seminars and 11 interactive Master-Classes.
Fuelling the future of creativity and innovation for the advertising, media, and marketing fraternity with its theme ‘The Future of Creativity is Here’, Goafest 2023 unveils its speaker line-up and the agenda for the festival.
The 3-day symposium will see over 60 prestigious Global and Indian speakers and performers across 20 power-packed knowledge seminars and 11 interactive Master-Classes.
The festival aims to create a platform of valuable insights spanning across creativity, brand building, the future of connected devices and cross-channel measurement, the evolving economy, the future of startups, the effectiveness of campaigns, and data-driven marketing.
Leading Global Advertising personalities like Nick Law - Global Creative Chairperson - Accenture Song and Ed Pank - Managing Director - WARC APAC will address the audiences. Besides this, iconic celebrities from Indian Sports and Bollywood like Harbhajan Singh, Tabu and Rana Daggubati will inspire delegates with their achievements and stories of strength.
The panels will see participation of leading corporate personalities like Hemant Malik of ITC Foods, Rohit Kapoor of Swiggy, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate-Palmolive, Chandan Mukherji of Nestle India, Priyanka Gill of Good Glamm Group, Ravi Santanam of HDFC and Vipul Prakash of MakeMyTrip.
The sessions will also see industry stalwarts like Rajan Anandan of Sequoia Capital, Sam Balsara of Madison, Josy Paul of BBDO, Rohit Ohri of FCB, Anusha Shetty of Grey, Dheeraj Sinha of Leo Burnett, Vikram Sakuja of Madison, Subhash Kamath, Anupriya Acharya of Publicis, Tarun Katyal of Coto, Lata Venkatesh of CNBC TV18, T Gangadhar of Quotient, Aditi Mishra of Lodestar UM, Amin Lakhani of Mindshare, Mohit Joshi of Havas Media, Naveen Khemka of Essence Mediacom, Geet Lulla of Comscore, Pankaj Krishna of Chrome DM and Salil Kumar of ITGD sharing their invaluable insights.
The sessions will be moderated by eminent personalities like Rajdeep Sardesai, Rajeev Masand, Manish Batavia and Anuradha SenGupta.
Special sessions curated by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Creator Calling Creator, by the IAA on Voice of Change on Gender Bias and Ad Asia 2023 Seoul Roadshow by AFAA will further enhance the experience.
Advertising Rocks - a unique industry initiative and Musical Contest, will further add to the width and depth of the festival.
The Masterclasses this year will include topics like ‘Media planning in a digital India’, ‘Driving Relevant Reach through Video’, ‘Communicators as storytellers’, and many more interesting workshops from AFAA, Flipkart, Vserv, and Convosight to name a few.
To amp up the entertainment quotient at the festival will be - Indian Singer, Composer, Performer Kanika Kapoor, Indian Playback Singer Papon, Indian Playback Singers Divya Kumar and Asees Kaur and Digital Creator & Stand Up Comic, Aiyoo Shraddha.
It doesn’t end there! To keep the party going, leading DJ artists - Suketu, Savio and DJ AJ will keep the After Hours Party mood on.