Goafest 2023’s inaugural Curtain Raiser starts on a futuristic note

About The Advertising Club: The Advertising Club, incorporated in the year 1954, is arguably the biggest Advertising Club of its kind in the world. And according to many also the busiest. It has over 1700 members drawn from media organizations, marketing companies, advertising agencies and allied professional bodies. The Advertising Club’s charter is to help raise the professional standards of the Indian Advertising Industry. The Club attempts to do this through awards, seminars, training workshops and meetings. Some of the major awards of Advertising Club include: Creative & Media Abby at Goafest, EMVIEs, EFFIEs, MARQUEES and Young Achievers’ Awards besides having other popular programmes such as D:CODE – Digital Review, Ad Review, Media Review, M.Ad Quiz, Vice & Versa on its annual roller coaster. It publishes a Club magazine SOLUS and hosts a comprehensive website, www.theadvertisingclub.net .