Goafest 2024 is set to start on May 29

The 17th edition of Goafest is set to take place from the 29 to 31, May 2024 at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.
The three-day event showcasing creativity, knowledge, and networking in the advertising, marketing, and media industry is set to be co-hosted by AAAI and The Advertising Club. The 17th edition of Goafest is set to take place in May 2024, from 29 to 31, at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.
Goafest aims to increase its participation in 2024 and offer a platform for learning, recognition, and celebration. The event draws over 2,000 industry professionals annually.
Prasanth Kumar, president, Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO of GroupM, South Asia, said, “Our goal is to offer our industry peers an immersive experience over three days filled with learning, meaningful engagement, interactivity, and curiosity.”
Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, south east, and north Asia, and president of The Advertising Club, expressed, “Once again, I invite the brilliant minds of Indian advertising to join the celebrations and embark on an exciting journey at Goafest 2024, where creativity takes the spotlight."
Jaideep Gandhi, chairperson, Goafest 2024, stated, “I would also like to mention that Mr. Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media has very kindly agreed to join me as co-chair and contribute immensely to take this event to greater heights.”