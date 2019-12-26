GoAir awards digital duties to Performics India

Shabnam Syed, VP and head of marketing and e-commerce at GoAir says, “We were looking for a partner who would understand the complexity and challenges of our business and would accordingly customize processes. We are in a phase of rapid expansion and growth hence needed our partner to have varied skillsets and be extremely agile to deliver real business impact. Our partnership with Performics India is aimed at driving efficiencies across paid as well as owned digital media and we look forward to growing together to new heights while driving effective business outcomes.”