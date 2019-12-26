GoAir awards digital duties to Performics India

iProspect India was the incumbent agency.
Performics India has won the integrated digital media mandate for GoAir, India’s most trusted, punctual and fastest growing airline. The mandate includes Performance Media, SEO and Analytics.
The business was won in a tightly-contested multi-agency pitch which saw leading agencies participate, with iProspect India being the incumbent. This win continues Performics India’s impressive new business run in 2019 and comes on the back of other bellwether wins in the last 3 months including Livspace, WeWork and Alt Balaji.
Shabnam Syed, VP and head of marketing and e-commerce at GoAir says, “We were looking for a partner who would understand the complexity and challenges of our business and would accordingly customize processes. We are in a phase of rapid expansion and growth hence needed our partner to have varied skillsets and be extremely agile to deliver real business impact. Our partnership with Performics India is aimed at driving efficiencies across paid as well as owned digital media and we look forward to growing together to new heights while driving effective business outcomes.”
Suchit Sikaria, managing partner, Performics India says, “It is a very prestigious win for us. We are confident that our data-driven approach and integrated expertise across paid media, SEO and analytics will add immediate value to the account. We aim to bring in greater automation to leverage actual business trends and insights for near real-time decision making, campaign management and personalisation.”