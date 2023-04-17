Godrej Appliances unveils its TVC ft. Ayushmann Khurrana

An estimated 85% AC consumers suffer from this issue at least once in the product's lifetime and consequently, the issue ranks amongst AC’s key concerns. However, no brand had offered a solution to this perennial problem. As a lasting solution to the leaking split AC woes, Godrej introduced its Leak-Proof Air Conditioners with Anti-Leak technology. The company has also filed a patent for this revolutionary technology, making it India’s first and the only one of its kind in the market. This AC also offers a host of other relevant technologies and features such as 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Technology that can be set basis the number of people in the room and help save energy, i-sense technology with remote sensing to deliver the desired cooling around the customer, powerful cooling even at 52°C with lower derating, inverter technology for power saving and ecofriendly R32 refrigerant among several others.