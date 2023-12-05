Godrej Capital launches #GrowthKiUdaan to introduce its flagship platform Nirmaan

Nirman has partnered with DBS Bank India, Visa, Amazon and GeM Tech Paras to help MSMEs grow their businesses.
Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Group, has launched its new digital campaign #GrowthKiUdaan with a DVC to introduce its flagship platform Godrej Capital Nirmaan, a comprehensive business solution designed to provide holistic support to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) of India.
The digital ad film talks about the benefits of joining Nirmaan that helps connect MSMEs to its trusted partner network including DBS Bank India, Visa, Amazon and GeM Tech Paras, among others. The platform will facilitate offerings from more than 13 partners that can be availed by businesses nationwide.
The messaging of the campaign is aimed to highlight Nirmaan’s initiative to empower every business in India and take them on #GrowthKiUdaan. Through these partnerships, the brand empowers MSMEs with a wide range of value-added services to boost their entrepreneurial journey.
It is utilising digital marketing channels to engage with business-to-customers (B2C) and business-to-business-to-customers (B2B2C) distribution partners.
Nalin Jain, chief marketing officer, Godrej Capital, said “I am convinced of the extent of support a platform like Godrej Capital Nirmaan can offer to MSMEs across India. Our digital marketing campaign comes with simple and straight messaging– get onboarded on the Nirmaan flight so you can take off on #GrowthkiUdaan. By tailoring our communication to specific target audiences, we are utilising diverse digital channels including email, social media, web and mobile, with the integration of BTL activations, to enhance our comprehensive digital content strategy and facilitate more direct customer connections.”