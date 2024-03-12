Godrej Capital launches #LimitlessGrowth campaign empowering women financially

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Group, launched a new digital campaign #LimitlessGrowth to celebrate International Women's Day. The campaign resonates with Godrej Capital's core brand value of "Growth for All", with a focus on empowering women to realise their potential in all aspects of life. It seeks to shift perspectives on women by encouraging a new way of seeing their abilities and opportunities.
Through the digital video commercial (DVC), the #LimitlessGrowth campaign challenges traditional stereotypes and dismantles the perception of women's lives revolving primarily around domestic duties in a quirky manner. Conceptualised and developed by creative agency Shrtfrm, the storyline highlights biases towards women and celebrates women's ability to juggle personal aspirations alongside professional success.
The campaign delivers personalised micro-messages designed to connect with the growth aspirations of Godrej Capital's target demographic, which includes both women entrepreneurs and aspiring female homeowners as they strive towards financial autonomy.
The campaign will run on Meta (Facebook & Instagram) and YouTube from March 8th to March 31st, 2024, targeting outreach and awareness across all age groups and genders nationwide.
Nalin Jain, chief marketing officer, Godrej Capital, said, "At Godrej Capital, our focus has always been on Diversity and Inclusion. #LimitlessGrowth aligns perfectly with our vision of "Growth for All” and demonstrates our commitment to an inclusive approach to financial empowerment and is another step towards encouraging women to break barriers and achieve their dreams."
Targeting financial independence and stability as part of the International Women's Day celebration, Godrej Capital is offering exclusive benefits for women applicants, including discounted processing and login fees on Home Loans (HL), Business Loans (BL), Business Loan Against Property (BLAP) and Loan Against Property (LAP).