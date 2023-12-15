Godrej Consumer Products launches Godrej Fab, a liquid detergent

He further added, “The liquid detergent category is one of the fastest growing categories. This growth is due to increased household penetration of washing machines across the South. Consumer awareness and adoption of liquid detergents is also growing with features such as easily soluble format, quality wash experience and more fragrance compared to powder detergents. Godrej Fab will further support the growth of the category by catering to consumers who seek an enhanced laundry experience at a competitive price point.”