Godrej Consumer Products launches Godrej Fab, a liquid detergent

The TVC campaign features two comedians from the south– VTV Ganeshan and Redin Kingsley.
Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has introduced Godrej Fab. The product is a liquid detergent to redefine the laundry experience. Exclusively launched in Southern India, it is available at an attractive price point of Rs 99 for a one-litre bottle, thus offering a good quality product at almost half the cost compared to other liquid detergents in the market.
Additionally, a convenient 100 ml sachet is available at just Rs 10. Be it for consumers opting for bucket wash or machine washing, Godrej Fab eases the chore of doing laundry, transforming it into a gratifying experience.
As part of the launch, a TVC campaign of Godrej Fab has also been unveiled across South India. The commercial is conceptualised by Lightbox, the in-house creative studio of GCPL.
Commenting on the launch, Ashwin Moorthy, chief marketing officer- India, Godrej Consumer Products, said, “With Godrej Fab, we are leveraging our expertise in the liquid detergent category and making it accessible to everyone, thereby democratising access to quality laundry care.”
He further added, “The liquid detergent category is one of the fastest growing categories. This growth is due to increased household penetration of washing machines across the South. Consumer awareness and adoption of liquid detergents is also growing with features such as easily soluble format, quality wash experience and more fragrance compared to powder detergents. Godrej Fab will further support the growth of the category by catering to consumers who seek an enhanced laundry experience at a competitive price point.”
Shalini Avadhani, lead creative strategist, Lightbox, Godrej Consumer Products, said, “Reputation is a lot like a white shirt – Pure and powerful when clean, but also delicate enough to be ruined by a simple stain. When both are at stake, we wanted the brand to be the heroic saviour. We felt a weighty payoff like this is best delivered with comedy.”