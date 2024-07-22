Godrej Consumer spends over Rs 1,000 crore on advertising in FY24

GCPL's expenditure on 'Advertising and Publicity' reached Rs 1,011 crore for the financial year ending March 2024, marking a 47% increase from Rs 687.34 crore the previous year. "In India, we are now spending over Rs 1,000 crore on advertising, compared to ₹350-400 crore a few years ago, which represents a substantial increase. We found that our categories were being managed differently around the world, with varied advertising agencies and production methods," he added.