Godrej Industries celebrates Women's Day with #InvestInWomen campaign

Commenting on this occasion, Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer, Godrej Industries, said, "As we commemorate International Women's Day, let us affirm that investing in women isn't merely a commitment; it's the very cornerstone of our success. Empowering women across our organisation ignites innovation, fuels growth, and sparks positive transformation. We staunchly believe that when the potential of every individual is unleashed, a better world is not just possible, but inevitable. The #InvestInWomen campaign stands as a jubilant celebration of the remarkable contributions of women within Godrej."