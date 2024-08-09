Goibibo celebrates 15th anniversary with 'goibiBRO' campaign offering special deals and discounts

Goibibo, a travel platform, marks its 15th anniversary with a customer-focused campaign, offering a range of special deals and discounts. This celebration includes discounts of up to 45% on hotels, homestays and hostels, up to 10% on domestic and international flights, and airport cabs, up to 15% on buses, and upto 30% on holiday packages. The travel platform is also offering select customers a chance to enjoy a free stay at luxurious 5-star hotels. The brand's anniversary sale, running from August 7 to 22, promises to provide travelers with exceptional value.