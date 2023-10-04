Goodknight unveils new TVC campaign featuring Zeeshan Ayyub

“Light Box, which is GCPL’s in-house creative studio, brings this unique campaign of Goodknight as parenting becomes a dual role. It’s time we acknowledge the shift where both mothers and fathers are contributing to the well-being of their child. Today, fathers enthusiastically embrace this new phase of life, demonstrating greater involvement than ever in nurturing their little ones.

The campaign has the right messaging and interesting real-life insights, curated together through seamless partnership between Goodknight and Light Box”, added Chirag Aga, AVP – brand equity, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL).

Commenting on the campaign's theme, actor Zeeshan Ayyub stated, "Fatherhood is about more than just being there. It is about being present, even when you are not. It is time to dispel the stereotype that fathers do not care about their children or that they are too busy to be involved in their lives. As a father myself, I understand the importance of making small efforts for my kid. For example, I make sure to read my daughter a bedtime story whenever I am in town. I may not be able to do ten things, but I will try my best to do atleast those critical six tasks. It is a privilege to be associated with a trusted brand like Goodknight, whose campaign represents the countless trying dads like me out there, exemplifying the spirit of love and dedication.”

Goodknight’s latest campaign thought resonates with the evolving role of fathers, celebrating their unconditional love and their enduring efforts to be there, even when they can't physically be present.