Google aims to spark curiosity across Delhi and Mumbai with 'Yeh Kisne Dhoonda?' OOH campaign

The inception of the OOH campaign has been led by creative agencies Talented and the New Thing.
Tech giant Google recently unveiled an out-of-home (OOH) campaign titled "Yeh kisne dhoonda?" which translates to "Who searched for this?" The campaign has been rolled out across India's metro cities of Delhi and Mumbai.
The creatives invite the city inhabitants to ponder upon some intriguing questions raised by users on Google. A few of these questions include, "how to be your own favorite", "how to get my cat's attention", and "how many k's does Kiran have", among others.
The campaign's witty and humorous approach encourages people to share their guesses or answers to these "curious" inquiries and try to figure out who could pose such questions. The core message behind the creative OOH is that Google is the go-to platform where anyone can search for the answer to any question, however trivial it may be.
The campaign, thus, aims to highlight Google's role as the ultimate source of information for curious minds. This initiative was led by agencies Talented and The New Thing, showcasing Google's innovative approach to outdoor advertising.