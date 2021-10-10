By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Google Nest Cam’s love affair with animals continues

New series of ads feature cats, moose, and a human being.

Being caught on camera isn’t something we’d like to experience but we’d like to capture others on the cam if our home’s security was in question.

Sometimes, the camera captures someone and the results are endearing and hilarious. Google Nest Cam’s new series of ads do just that. The tech giant’s outdoor and indoor camera ads feature animals to sell themselves. We say genius.

In these new ads, we’ve got a cat undoing an impostor of clothes, a moose and her baby moose, a hilarious kitten training scene, and someone’s sister who has visited unannounced.

Also Read: Google Nest casts delightful doggos in commercials for its new line of cameras and doorbells

These spots follow a series of hilarious Google Nest Cam ads featuring some adorable doggos.

Need a creative agency for your project? Find one on afaqs! Marketplace now.Click here
Google Nest Cam