Google Pay's new ad turns the spotlight on Internet safety whilst festive spending

The ad is a part of the leading payment service's #SaferwithGoogle campaign.
Festive season is that time of the year when winter starts peaking and people spend money freely to celebrate festivals. At this time, Google India has launched a new spot as a part of its #SaferwithGoogle campaign.
The ad features a young man telling the camera that he has won a sum of money. The camera pans to him as he speaks smoothly, convincing the viewer to scan a QR code and send money to a UPI ID in a bid to win a festive season voucher.
The ad pauses once the protagonist has made his proposal and he suggests that the user should go back and view the ad again. Sure enough, upon second viewing, there are lines of text above his head, which show the actual meaning and intention behind his words, as he speaks to the camera.
The text highlights that these are the kinds of offers that scamsters make in order to earn a quick buck. The ad also warns that people should be careful of whom they divulge their financial details to, in a bid to stay Internet safe. The ad uses the opportunity to reveal a new Google Pay feature – a warning that pops up before making a transaction to a suspicious ID.
Previous renditions of the #SaferwithGoogle campaign feature ads by the agency Lowe Lintas – but they speak about safety from a business owner's point of view. The ads feature entrepreneurs and SME business owners, who are shown using Google Tools to carry out daily tasks pertaining to their respective businesses.
The ads highlight how Google Tools help keep them safe from scams and phishing attacks. The Tools also help keep their privacy intact and their businesses running smoothly.
As a part of this program, Google has also rolled out an ad film (created by Dentsu Webchutney) that highlights how Internet safety is of utmost importance for kids, who are now spending more time on the web – thanks to COVID-induced lockdowns and online schooling. Developed in collaboration with online safety experts, 'Be Internet Awesome' provides tools for kids, parents and educators, including a free web-based game and a classroom curriculum.