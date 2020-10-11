Google projects the Google App as e-comm aggregator ahead of festive sales

The film closes with the tagline, “Shopping Se Pehle Google Search Pe Shopping.” This points us to the timing of the ad film. It comes at a time when India is just about to hit the festive online shopping mode with with e-comm majors like Amazon and Flipkart announcing their sales. The Google app has Google’s search function at its core. And, the film invites searches on the app before actually making a purchase on a particular e-commerce website.