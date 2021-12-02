Google Shopping’s experiential billboards will make you stop and stare

And this time, it’s not rude to stare.
There are experiential billboards and then there is this one that will make you stop, whip out your smartphone and snap a selfie, or you will end up asking a passerby or your annoyed friend to click one.
Now, who is behind these billboards, you ask. Well, it is Google Shopping.
Estefanio Holtz, group creative director at BBH USA, shared images of the billboards in Bushwick (Flushing & Irving) or SoHo (Lafayette & Grand) on LinkedIn. It made curious walkers stop, investigate and, most likely, click photographs. What better brand recall than making people stop and stare at your work?
Google India released three ads in October 2020 that portrayed the search engine giant as a product aggregator across e-commerce platforms. It helped the customers snap up the best possible deals available.