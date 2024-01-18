Google’s Bard turns sous chef to pastry chef Sobhita Dhulipala

It is perhaps the first-ever ad communication from Bard for the Indian market.
A head chef always needs a sous chef. In this case, actress Sobhita Dhulipala is baking some cookies, and Google’s Bard is helping her with the ingredients.
Google India neatly illustrates the ease with which its generative AI answers Dhulipala’s questions in what is perhaps the first ad for the Indian market from the creative agency Talented and its sibling agency The New Thing.
Be it suggesting recipes based on the available ingredients or approving alternatives to said items in the recipe, Bard appears like a trustworthy friend at all times, but it’s only online.
Google launched Bard on March 21, 2023, as it looked to pick up a majority stake in the AI race OpenAI had started with its ChatGPT offering.
While this is the first ad for Bard in India, Google, a few days ago, launched a couple of ads asking viewers to search for something new.