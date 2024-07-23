Government earmarks Rs 1,089 crore for publicity in Budget 2024-25

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Most of the publicity budget will be used in the next nine months, as the first quarter was under the model code of conduct due to the Lok Sabha elections.
In the Budget 2024-25, the Narendra Modi government has allocated Rs 1,089 crore for information and publicity, maintaining a strong emphasis on advertising. This figure shows a slight increase from the previous year's revised allocation of Rs 1,078 crore and the Rs 1,001 crore set aside in FY 2022, indicating a consistent commitment to substantial publicity spending.
This allocation, which is part of the social services category, also includes a capital outlay of Rs 38.84 crore specifically for information and publicity. It represents about one percent of India's total advertising revenue, which was around Rs 1 lakh crore in the last fiscal year, and accounts for nearly a quarter of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (MIB) overall budget of Rs 4,342.5 crore for the fiscal year.
Interestingly, while the publicity budget has seen a marginal increase, the allocation for broadcasting, including Prasar Bharati, All India Radio, Community Radio, and related infrastructure like DTH, has been reduced from Rs 3,071 crore to Rs 2,960 crore.
The current fiscal year's first quarter was largely under the model code of conduct due to the Lok Sabha elections, suggesting that most of the publicity budget will be utilised in the remaining nine months. Historically, around 40 percent of the government's publicity budget has been allocated to both print and television advertisements.
Government advertising continues to be a significant revenue stream for major media houses, especially during economic downturns when private sector ad spending may decline. This substantial allocation highlights the government's ongoing strategy to leverage advertising as a key communication tool.
