Govt plans to introduce a unified system to tackle complaints against misleading ads: Mint

Multiple redressal platforms lead to delays and hence the plan to streamline consumer complaints.
The government of India is planning to bring in a unified system to tackle consumer complaints against misleading ads, says a Mint report.
Currently, consumer complaints are registered with the Broadcast Seva, the Press Council of India and the National Consumer Helpline. The government aims to streamline the process as multiple platforms often lead to delays and inconsistencies in addressing grievances, said a person who spoke to Mint on the condition of anonymity.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court sharply rebuked consumer goods company Patanjali for its misleading ads eventually leading the top court to mandate a self-declaration certificate by advertisers before releasing their ads.
The government plans to present its plan for a unified mechanism in front of the Supreme Court this week through the information & broadcasting, and consumer affairs ministries.
It’s expected to be part of their response after the apex court last month censured the government for not registering enough complaints related to misleading health claims made by companies.
A single data centre to collect and manage all complaints against misleading advertisements will ensure that the issues are handled more efficiently and seamlessly, a second person told Mint.
“So far, three meetings have been conducted with stakeholders and we have summarized all the suggestions and are submitting only those that are feasible,” this person said. “Neither the stakeholders, nor the government will need to engage repeatedly with each other to take action against any violator.”
