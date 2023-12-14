GOZOOP Group and Puretech Digital team up to launch GZPure

Rohan Bhansali, chairman and co-founder, GOZOOP Group, said, “Mergers, acquisitions and strategic collaborations have been an integral part of GOZOOP’s growth as an independent agency. Starting from our acquisition of Red Digital in India to 56 Blue Lights in UAE, we have always looked for inorganic opportunities to build stronger capabilities and better serve our clients. In Puretech Digital, we have found a partner with solid media capabilities and synergising value systems. Through GZPure, the best of creative solutions meets the best of media solutions, leading to seamless integrated solutions for our clientele.”