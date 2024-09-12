Greenpeace slams Dove over plastic pollution by subverting its 2022 'Toxic Influence' ad

"We closed down the factory and launched an investigation into this matter after it arose in 2001. While extensive studies on the health of our former workers and the Kodaikanal environment have not found any evidence of harm, we continue to take this issue very seriously, and it's one we are keen to see resolved. We have been working hard to find a fair and mutually satisfactory resolution at the suggestion of the Madras High Court and have had more than ten meetings with our former employees' representatives since 2014," HUL responded to the video through a post on its website.

