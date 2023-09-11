Greenply collaborates with Jr. NTR to launch zero emission product range in new campaign

The TVC depicts Jr. NTR and Greenply’s Zero Emission plywood as a hero who fights the harmful emissions from ordinary plywood
Greenply, one of India's leading brands in the wood panel industry, has partnered with commercial star N.T. Rama Rao Jr. for its new TVC. This partnership sets a higher benchmark for the company, which has been a trendsetter in advertising within the wood-panel industry.
Greenply introduced zero-emission plywood range in the year 2021. The brand's new TV commercial is set to make waves, showcasing Jr. NTR as the hero who champions the cause of healthy interiors. The story of two carpenters discovering the benefits of Greenply after a dramatic encounter with the Telegu superstar is sure to captivate audiences, reminiscent of the electrifying charm of a South Indian blockbuster.
The commercial takes place in a workshop where two carpenters are working with plywood. They start to feel uncomfortable when they realize the plywood is emitting harmful emissions that are causing eye irritation and difficulty breathing. NTR enters and confidently kicks the plywood cutout, declaring victory over the plywood. The carpenters realize what he means and join him.
Manoj Tulsian, joint managing director and CEO at Greenply Industries, expressed his delight at this collaboration, stating, " Greenply Industries has always been at the forefront of innovation in the plywood industry. Our Zero Emission product range is a testament to our commitment to product innovation and the well-being of our consumers. We are thrilled to have Jr. NTR as our brand ambassador, as both Greenply and Jr. NTR share mutual values of sustainability and a deep commitment to the environment. We are certain that his charismatic pan-India appeal will help us reach a wider audience and create greater awareness about the critical role of eco-friendly products in the home interiors.”