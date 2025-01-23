GRM Group's new campaign for Zarda King celebrates relationships

FMCG company GRM Group has launched a new campaign, ‘Rishta Mubarak’, for its premium rice offering, Zarda King. The campaign celebrates the importance of relationships, both spoken and unspoken, and emphasises the role of food in bringing people closer.

Advertisment

Barun Prabhakar, chief marketing officer of GRM Group, shared insights about the campaign, “We Indians believe in celebrating every good occasion with good food, and Zarda King is the ideal product to enhance those celebrations. The ‘Rishta Mubarak’ campaign is all about acknowledging and celebrating the many unsaid relationships that shape our lives. We encourage people to mark the new beginnings of relationships with flavorful dishes made with Zarda King and share the heartfelt message: ‘Rishta Mubarak.’”

“At GRM Overseas, we believe that the essence of every celebration lies in the details—just like the perfect grain of rice. With ‘Rishta Mubarak,’ we celebrate the bonds that bring us together, making every meal and every moment truly special", expressed Atul Garg, MD, GRM Overseas.

The campaign shines a light on the subtle but powerful relationships that often go unspoken. It presents two emotional narratives, which highlight how food plays a vital role in strengthening bonds and celebrating special moments. Two touching stories depict relationships evolving and growing through shared meals, with a focus on cherished traditional dishes like zarda and biryani, which are integral to Indian celebrations.