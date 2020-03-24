Grofers tries programmatic OOH with Mindshare, Xaxis and Lemma

The digital out-of-home campaign for Grofers’ GOBD sale was unveiled at CSI Mumbai Airport, with the help of programmatic outdoor platform Lemma.
GroupM’s advanced programmatic arm Xaxis, global media agency network Mindshare, and digital out-of-home (DOOH) platform Lemma came together to launch a programmatic DOOH campaign for online grocery delivery service Grofers. It was unveiled at CSI Mumbai airport.
The project combined Xaxis' audience targeting capabilities, Mindshare's strategic media planning, and Lemma’s programmatic DOOH platform to increase the visibility of Grofers' Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD) 2020 sale.
Along with Lemma’s platform and Mindshare’s media buying, the Times OOH screens were made available for bidding in real-time. Xaxis activated the programmatic direct campaign via Google’s DV360 demand-side platform (DSP).
In addition to CSI Mumbai Airport, Xaxis activated the campaign by announcing the GOBD sale across Mumbai railway and metro screens to target suburban commuters. The company's data-driven approach to DOOH-enabled online and offline behavioural insights will be applied to the audiences at the airport, and across the city.
Ankur Ogra, director of marketing at Grofers, says, “With this campaign, we wanted to surprise our existing, highly-valued consumers, and create brand awareness among our potential consumers. We believe in pushing the boundaries with every campaign, and this activity did just that.”
Vinod Thadani, chief digital officer of Mindshare India, says, “Grofers' data provided the insights to craft the right message and Xaxis’ targeting capabilities allowed the message to be delivered to the right place at the right time. The expansion of digital channels and unified platforms to manage omnichannel ad campaigns help brands to reach their customers - both online and offline - more effectively.”
Gulab Patil, founder and CEO of Lemma, adds, “In time, more integrated campaigns, like these, will pave the way for programmatic DOOH strategies to transition from a ‘test and learn’ activity to a media plan ‘must-have’.”