Gulf Oil India markets on the back of Manchester United academy players...

After narrating the story of the three players, the ad film ends with the brand connection 'You Get Out What You Put In'. What is interesting to note here, however, is that the club is under global criticism as we speak. With the United fan base calling for the club owners, Glazers, to leave the club, two of the players mentioned in the video are also at the receiving end of global backlash. Lingaard and Pogba have been relentlessly disparaged for their lack of consistency and form. Add to that the club's inability to compete for titles and lack of wins this season. All this begs the question - is it really a good idea to base your campaign upon a hot topic like this?